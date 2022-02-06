Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAST. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

