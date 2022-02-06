CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.07). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

