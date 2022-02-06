CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 3,150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CarGurus by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,628. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

CARG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

