Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.75.
Several brokerages have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
