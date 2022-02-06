Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.