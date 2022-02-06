Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $69.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $274.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.72 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

