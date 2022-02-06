Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.67 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00187418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00385464 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071421 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,066,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,538,580 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.