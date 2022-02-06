Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CFFN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

