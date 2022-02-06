Capital One Financial Comments on SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. SM Energy has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 5.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SM Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 144,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

