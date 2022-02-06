Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.82.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.99 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

