Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

