Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $16.07 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $31,584.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.22 or 0.07283323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00071420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

