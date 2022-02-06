Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,690 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

