Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Feb 6th, 2022

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Stevanato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

NYSE STVN opened at €17.49 ($19.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.57 and a 200 day moving average of €22.77. Stevanato Group Spa has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($32.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

