Caas Capital Management LP Invests $18.37 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,000. I-Mab accounts for 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

