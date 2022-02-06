Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 668,139 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 668,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

