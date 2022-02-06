Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,673,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $8,966,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $17,930,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

