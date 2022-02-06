C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.05

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.05 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 35.66 ($0.48). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.48), with a volume of 67,623 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00.
C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)
