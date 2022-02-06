C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

