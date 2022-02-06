BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

