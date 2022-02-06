BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stake Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $21,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BTRS by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.