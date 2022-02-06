BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

