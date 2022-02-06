Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

