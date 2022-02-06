Brokers Set Expectations for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.