Brokers Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of WDO opened at C$11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.