Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

