Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target at $59.00

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTC:VTSCY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. Vitesco Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

