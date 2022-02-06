Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $52.75

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 362,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

