Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $41.25

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,093. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

