Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $5,075.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKGFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,450 ($73.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Investec initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $$62.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

