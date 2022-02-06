Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$72.77

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.77.
Several analysts have commented on SLF shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5900006 earnings per share for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
