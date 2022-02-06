Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLDO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.16. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.