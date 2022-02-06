Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLDO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.16. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

