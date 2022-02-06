Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €62.70

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.85 ($70.62).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €56.28 ($63.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €28.05 ($31.52) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.25 and a 200 day moving average of €52.37.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.