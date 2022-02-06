Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $13.66

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,340. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 285,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

