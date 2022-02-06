Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 335.43

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.43 ($4.51).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON DLG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 305.60 ($4.11). 1,547,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44). The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.