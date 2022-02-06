Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $192.21

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. 883,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. Celanese has a 12 month low of $126.31 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

