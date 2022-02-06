Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $14.74

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 469,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,041. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.