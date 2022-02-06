Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 343,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
