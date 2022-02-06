Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 343,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.