Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.65. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $12.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,422. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $92.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $3,549,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

