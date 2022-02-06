Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 432,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,585 shares of company stock worth $3,663,687. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.