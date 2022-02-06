Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Barclays increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.