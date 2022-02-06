Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 298,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

