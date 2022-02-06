Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on STBA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

