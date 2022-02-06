Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

AMWL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

