Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

