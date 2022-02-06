British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,246.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,246.50 ($43.65) and last traded at GBX 3,236.50 ($43.51), with a volume of 1465787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,190.50 ($42.89).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,868.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,719.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

