BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.57. BRF shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 46,548 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

