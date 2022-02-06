Bradley D. Tilden Sells 750 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

