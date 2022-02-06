Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $29.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

