BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $51.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.