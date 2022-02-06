Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

